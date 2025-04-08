Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

No Longer Extinct: Dire Wolves Howl Again After 12,000 Years

Billionaire Elon Musk reacted to the news, posting his own Wishlist. "Please make a miniature pet wooly mammoth," Musk posted on X, while resharing his own post.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
No Longer Extinct: Dire Wolves Howl Again After 12,000 Years
Romulus and Remus, the two dire wolf pups, are 6 months old.

Scientists have revived dire wolf, a species that went extinct nearly 12,500 years ago, through genetic engineering. The two pups that have taken the scientific world by storm are named Romulus and Remus. They are just six months old, but they already measure nearly four feet and weigh over 36 kg. The company behind their resurrection, Texas-based Colossal Biosciences, said it created the dire wolf pups by using ancient DNA, cloning and gene editing, as per a report in CNN. The dire wolf was made popular by HBO series 'Game of Thrones'.

The scientists used the DNA of its closest living relative, the gray wolf. The dire wolf was a top predator that once roamed North America. They are larger in size than the gray wolves and have a slightly thicker fur and stronger jaw.

"The idea that we could just take a vial of blood, isolate EPCs, culture them, and clone from them, and they have a pretty high cloning efficiency, we think it's a game changer," George Church, Colossal co-founder, and professor of genetics at both Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), told Time Magazine.

Billionaire Elon Musk reacted to the news, posting his own Wishlist. "Please make a miniature pet wooly mammoth," Musk posted on X, while resharing his own post.

After their birth, the pups fed from a surrogate for a few days, after which the Colossal team started feeding them from bottle. They are now living as healthy young dire wolves, said the company.

But the pups' behaviour is different from other existing wolf species. As per Time, the exuberance that puppies exhibit in presence of humans is completely absent. Romulus and Remus keep their distance and retreat is a person approaches. Even one of the handlers, who has raised them from birth, can get only so close before the pups flinch.

The behaviour is said to be typical of dire wolves - they want to be lonely.

This is just one of the species that Colossal plans to resurrect. Others are the mammoth, dodo and Tasmanian tiger, though they have achieved limited success in other projects. But the scientists are hopeful.

"This massive milestone is the first of many coming examples demonstrating that our end-to-end de-extinction technology stack works," said Ben Lamm, Colossal's co-founder and CEO, in a press statement. "Our team took DNA from a 13,000 year old tooth and a 72,000 year old skull and made healthy dire wolf puppies."

The dire wolves are living on a 2,000-acre site at an undisclosed location enclosed by 10-foot-tall fencing, where they are monitored by security personnel, drones and live camera feeds.

They resurrected three pups in total - two males born on October 1, 2024, and a female born on January 30, 2025.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Dire Wolves, De-Extinction, Colossal Biosciences
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now