NASA's Dazzling Shot Of 'Sparkly Snow Globe' Galaxy Leaves Internet Mesmerised

US space agency NASA regularly captures stunning images of our universe, leaving space lovers mesmerized. The Instagram handle of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is a treasure trove for those who love to watch educational videos and fascinating images showcasing Earth and space. Now, in its recent upload, the space agency shared a stunning image of galaxy UGC 8091 that resembles a "sparkly snow globe". This galaxy is located 7 million light-years away in the Virgo constellation and it adds a touch of cosmic festivity ahead of Christmas.

"Walking in a galactic wonderland! In the constellation Virgo about 7 million light-years from Earth, you'll find a billion stars in this dwarf galaxy. It's considered an irregular galaxy because of its unorderly shape which resembles a space version of a sparkly snow globe," NASA wrote on Instagram.

According to the caption, UGC 8091 is not just irregular but also a dwarf galaxy, which is significantly smaller than giants like the Milky Way. This image was created with data from @NASAHubble's Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys by combining twelve camera filters, NASA wrote.

In a press note, the space agency explained that the image is a result of data gathered from 2006 to 2021 using various light filters. The patches of red represent light emitted by excited hydrogen molecules in hot, energetic stars that have formed in recent starbursts. The other glittering lights on the show are a mix of older stars.

NASA said that UGC 8091 hosts a billion stars, each contributing to the breathtaking visual spectacle. The stars span a variety of colours, including blue and orange, with patches of blue occupying the central part of the galaxy. There are also visible circular regions of red or pink gas within the galaxy.

"Astronomers are now investigating the composition of dwarf galaxies and their stars to uncover the evolutionary links between these ancient galaxies and more modern galaxies like our own," NASA wrote in the press note.

Meanwhile, on social media that post has accumulated more than 241,000 likes. In the comments section, while some users called the image beautiful, others called it incredible.

"This is incredible! I hope to see such an amazing dream tonight!" wrote one user. "Wow this is insane what the universe creates," commented another. "This is the place where the limitation of our imagination is not able to be effective in describing it except for a few words," expressed a third user.