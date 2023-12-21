Flower Garden To Dancing Flames, NASA Shares Science Experiments Conducted In Space In 2023

The video has accumulated more than 7,000 views and hundreds of likes.

US space agency NASA often delights the internet with updates on the latest developments related to galaxies, stars and planets within our solar system. It also shares captivating images captured by its many spacecraft. Now, in its most recent YouTube post, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the astounding findings of science tests carried out in orbit throughout the year 2023. From beautiful gardens filled with blooming flowers to dancing flames, the space agency shared a video showcasing the experiments conducted on the International Space Station (ISS) this year.

NASA's Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center Official YouTube Channel released the clip on Tuesday. The video gives viewers a glimpse of experiments crucial for the future of humanity's space exploration endeavours. "Take a musical journey to the International Space Station, where amazing science awaits," NASA wrote.

"Astronaut Woody Hoburg introduces you to a swirling, colourful and mesmerising collection of real science experiments conducted in space. All set to classical music! Plant growth experiments! Astronaut Christina Koch helps you discover how NASA's garden grows in space. Watch out for the hot peppers!" the space agency continued.

Watch the video below:

"Combustion Science! 'The science of fire.' Astronaut Mark Vande Hei explores how NASA studies bouncing, dancing, pulsing flames in space. Fluid experiments! Astronaut Megan McArthur introduces you to the shapeshifting world of fluids and the fascinating ways they behave onboard the space station," NASA added in the caption.

Shared just a day ago, the video has already accumulated more than 7,000 views and hundreds of likes. In the comments section, while some users called the video incredible, others called it wonderful.

"Wow, it's real wonderful," wrote one user. "You are wonderful, NASA, we love you. Greetings from Chile!!" commented another.

"That water is hypnotizing," expressed a third user. "Fire looks like plasma to me some of it anyway also it's strange to think that water can contain objects like the sweets- I guess it's bubble like in many ways. Great to see anyway. Mind mind is going towards some water pressure movements it lead to the steam engine and more on terra forma. Seasonal greetings," added a fourth user.

Notably, the year 2023 has been very exciting for space research. Many missions that launched this year have increased our astronomical understanding and extended our reach further into the universe. Especially, for India, this year was an important one because the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) managed the first-ever soft landing on the Moon's south polar region.