NASA Warns Of Massive Solar Storm That Could Trigger Blackouts

NASA has issued a warning about heightened solar activity in the coming days, cautioning that intense solar storms may disrupt communications, navigation systems, and even power grids on Earth. The alert follows the strongest solar flare of the year, captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory.

The powerful X2.7-class solar flare erupted from a newly active sunspot, AR4087, and peaked on May 14, causing temporary radio blackouts across Europe, Asia, and parts of the Middle East. According to the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the high-frequency communication outages lasted nearly ten minutes in some regions.

NASA and the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center are closely tracking this active solar zone, which continues to release powerful radiation bursts. The agency has warned that further flares could impact astronauts, satellites, and Earth-based technologies, including GPS systems, aviation communication, and electrical infrastructure.

Vincent Ledvina, a prominent aurora expert, said the situation is becoming "intense" as the active region rotates into full view of Earth. "This same sunspot just produced an M5.3 flare a few hours ago. What does it have planned next... we'll have to wait and see," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Sun is currently nearing the peak of its 11-year solar cycle - known as the solar maximum - when such powerful eruptions become more frequent. The UK Met Office said these flares could produce visible auroras in parts of the UK and Ireland around May 22, though such stunning displays are also indicators of underlying geomagnetic disturbances.

Solar flares are sudden bursts of radiation triggered by magnetic energy buildup in the Sun's atmosphere. An X-class flare - the most intense type - can significantly affect the Earth's ionosphere, interrupt satellite signals, and pose risks to space missions.

Should the public be concerned?

Experts say there is little cause for alarm among the general public, but sectors reliant on satellite navigation, aviation, and maritime operations are advised to remain alert to potential disruptions.