NASA Plans To Send Football To Moon If US Wins World Cup 2026

NASA's chief is adding some lunar motivation to Team USA's World Cup campaign, stating that if they win the tournament, the space agency will send a football to the Moon, phys.org reported. Speaking Tuesday during an event outlining NASA's plans for a lunar base, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman promised to "one-up Alan Shepard" if the US Men's National Team lifts the trophy in 2026.

"That's the challenge, okay, so Team USA, get the job done," Isaacman said. "We're going to get the soccer ball there. So, a little bit of motivation for the United States here on this one".

The US is co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Mexico and Canada. Team USA advanced to the Round of 32 as Group D winners and will face Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1 in Santa Clara, California.

The US men have never won a World Cup. The women's team holds the record with four titles. Now, Isaacman has given them a unique incentive.

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How it would work

Should the Americans win, the ball would hitch a ride on a future lunar payload carrying scientific instruments as part of NASA's Moon base programme.

"If the United States wins the World Cup, we will absolutely find space," said Carlos Garcia-Galan, NASA program manager for the Moon base. He noted the ball is light enough to make the trip, but joked about the "tough road" the players face first.

"It's all on the US men's national team, so good luck," Garcia-Galan said.

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The idea nods to Apollo 14 astronaut Alan Shepard, who in 1971 famously smuggled a golf club and two balls to the Moon and took a few swings on the lunar surface. "We're going to one-up Alan Shepard," Isaacman said.

NASA isn't new to World Cup fever. The agency has already sent a FIFA ball to the International Space Station (ISS), and astronauts have watched matches from orbit.