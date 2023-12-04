Myterious Object Made From Volcanic Glass Found Off The Coast Of Italy

The artefacts lie at a depth of 130 feet. (Representational Pic)

The police in Italy have found the cargo of an ancient ship in the Bay of Naples. Archaeologists believe the objects could belong to the Neolithic era, Newsweek reported. The discovery was made in October by the underwater unit of the Naples Police, which handed over the obsidian (volcanic glass) material to experts. The artefacts lie at a depth of 130 feet, close to a sea cave, the outlet further said in the report, citing Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape (SABAP) for the Naples Metropolitan Area.

"Finding a Neolithic wreck would be mind-blowing," Sean Kingsley, editor-in-chief of Wreckwatch magazine, told Newsweek.

"If any extensive cargo and crew's belongings survive, the discovery would become one of the top five underwater strikes of all time. For now, the jury is out," he added.

Obsidian is a type of volcanic glass that was used in ancient times to make blades and other tools. It is one of the sharpest materials on Earth and has a purple tint, said IFL Science.

It occurs naturally on some of Italy's volcanic island.

The sculpted core measures 11 by 8 by 6 inches and weighs almost eight kilogrammes, the outlet further said.

SABAP superintendent Mariano Nuzzo said in a statement that archaeologists will now conduct "an extensive instrumental survey of the seabed, to verify the possible presence of the hull or other cargo material".