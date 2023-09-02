Microplastics In Clouds: Japanese Scientists Make Worrying, Yet Unique Discovery

Scientists discovered microplastics in the clouds located atop Mount Fuji.

Japanese researchers have recently made a groundbreaking discovery, detecting microplastics in clouds for the first time. This finding, which raises concerns about the environmental impact of these tiny plastic particles on both the climate and human health, could have far-reaching consequences.

While concerns regarding the potential effects of microplastics in the marine environment have been growing in recent years, this discovery serves as the first documented confirmation of microplastics' presence in clouds.

According to the Nikkei Asia newspaper, the research group, headed by Waseda University professor Hiroshi Okochi and others, examined 44 samples of water taken from clouds at the summit and foot of Mount Fuji and the summit of Mount Tanzawa-Oyama, west of Yokohama in Kanagawa prefecture. Analysing the samples, the group found a total of 70 microplastic particles, which could be sorted into nine types.

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles, less than 5 millimetres in size, that have become a significant concern for the environment. These particles can originate from various sources and enter the environment through different pathways.

Microplastics in the environment pose a complex and multifaceted environmental and public health challenge that requires global attention and coordinated efforts to address effectively.

According to the United Nations, "the number of scientific investigations has increased, along with public interest and pressure on decision-makers to respond."

The team of scientists has expressed their commitment to continuing their research into these unprecedented findings to delve deeper into the specifics. The presence of microplastics in clouds has the potential to impact the climate and pose health risks to humans, making further investigation essential.