Jeff Bezos Predicts Massive Space Stations As Humanity's Future Homes

Jeff Bezos said that our solar system has enough resources to support a civilization.

Amazon and Blue Origin boss Jeff Bezos dreams of a future with millions (maybe even a trillion) of humans spread across the solar system, not on planets but in giant spinning space stations. In an interview with computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman on December 14, Mr Bezos expressed his belief that the resources within our solar system are sufficient to sustain such a colossal civilization.

Forbes reported that Mr Bezos said he would "love to see a trillion humans living in the solar system." With that many people, Mr Bezos further added that we would have "1,000 Mozarts and 1,000 Einsteins" at any given time, adding that the solar system would be "full of life, intelligence, and energy."



While the resources in the solar system can "easily support" that kind of civilization, it would only be possible by living in "giant space stations," Mr Bezos said.

"The only way to get to that vision is with giant space stations, he said. "The planetary surfaces are just way too small unless you turn them into giant space stations."

Mr Bezos highlighted the advantages of space stations, frequently referred to as O'Neill cylinders or colonies, named after physicist Gerard K O'Neill, who proposed the concept. According to Bezos, these stations offer distinct benefits over planetary living.

"They have a lot of advantages over planetary surfaces. You can spin them to get normal earth gravity. You can put them where you want them," he said.