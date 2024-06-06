Japanese Firm Plans Space Elevator That Could Get Us To Mars In Record Time

Obayashi Corporation first announced its plan for a space elevator in 2012.

A space elevator is an innovative concept aimed at revolutionising access to space. This theoretical structure would consist of a cable or tether anchored to the Earth's surface, extending into space, possibly to a counterweight or a satellite in geostationary orbit. The idea, first proposed by Russian scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky in 1895, envisions using the cable to transport materials and spacecraft directly into orbit without traditional rocket propulsion. So far, the technology has limited us from creating a functional space elevator.

But a Japanese firm Obayashi Corporation thinks it can do that. In an interview with Business Insider, Yoji Ishikawa, who is a part of the company's future technology creation department, said the company is currently "engaged in research and development, rough design, partnership building, and promotion".

Instead of taking six to eight months to reach Mars, scientists have estimated a space elevator could get us there in three to four months or even as quickly as 40 days.

Obayashi Corporation first announced its plan for a space elevator in 2012. The company said it would start construction on $100-billion project in 2025 and operations could begin by 2050.

But according to Ishikawa, the construction won't start next year.

Some experts, meanwhile, doubt if such a structure is even possible.

"It's been sort of a kooky idea. That said, there are some people who are real scientists who are really on board with this and really want to make it happen," said Christian Johnson, who published a report on space elevators last year in the peer-reviewed Journal of Science Policy & Governance.

The primary advantage of a space elevator is its potential to significantly reduce the cost and environmental impact of sending payloads into space. Unlike rockets, which require large amounts of fuel and produce significant emissions, a space elevator could use electric motors to move cargo and passengers along the tether, offering a more sustainable and economical alternative.

However, the engineering challenges are immense. The material for the tether must possess extraordinary strength-to-weight ratio, far exceeding that of any current material. Additionally, considerations such as stability, weather impacts, and space debris pose significant hurdles.

Despite these challenges, the concept of a space elevator continues to inspire scientists and engineers, representing a bold vision for future space exploration and transportation.