How Was The 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Different From 2017 Eclipse?

Millions of people across parts of Mexico, Canada, and the United States watched the rare total solar eclipse on Monday. The path of totality, a tiny area where the Moon completely obscures the Sun, crossed across cities and sent the United States into a frenzy.

However, this year's total solar eclipse was unlike any eclipse we've witnessed in our lifetime – even in 2017. Unlike the 2017 eclipse, the 2024 eclipse was unique in several aspects, from its duration, and path of totality to the expected solar phenomena.

Here's what makes the 2024 eclipse different from the 2017 event.

2024 vs 2017 Eclipse: What was different?

Wider Path of Totality

During this year's eclipse, the moon was almost 8,000 miles closer to Earth than the 2017 event, so the path of totality was wider. The path of totality ranged from 108 to 122 miles wide on Monday compared to a 62 to 71-mile path of totality during the last total solar eclipse.

Along its journey, the eclipse passed through 13 US states comprising hundreds of cities and small towns.

More Populated Path

The 2024 eclipse path passed over more cities and densely populated areas than the 2017 path did. As a result, more people were able to see the 2024 eclipse because the path of totality, or locations where people will witness the moon's shadow completely covering the sun was wider.

People outside the path of totality were still able to see a partial solar eclipse, where the moon only blocks part of the sun's face.

Time duration

Viewers of the April 8 total solar eclipse experienced a more prolonged period of darkness than in 2017.

Seven years ago, the longest period of totality was experienced near Carbondale, Illinois, at 2 minutes, 42 seconds. However, this year, totality lasted up to 4 minutes, and 28 seconds, in an area about 25 minutes northwest of Torreón, Mexico. As the eclipse entered Texas, totality lasted about 4 minutes, and 26 seconds at the center of the eclipse's path.

More solar activity

The sun was also more active during the April 8 solar eclipse. In 2017, people didn't see as much solar activity when the sun approached solar minimum during the total eclipse.

During the 2024 eclipse, the Sun was near solar maximum, when the magnetic field was more like a tangled hairball. So, viewers had a better chance to see prominences, which appear as bright pink curls or loops coming off the Sun, according to NASA.