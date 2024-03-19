Genetically Modified Cow Produces Human Insulin In Milk, Say Scientists

Insulin for diabetics is primarily produced using genetically modified bacteria or yeast.

Scientists have achieved a major breakthrough in the fight against diabetes. Researchers led by animal scientist Matt Wheeler from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have successfully produced a genetically modified cow whose milk contains human insulin.

This research, published in the Biotechnology Journal, offers a potential solution to the global challenge of insulin supply.

Currently, insulin for diabetics is primarily produced using genetically modified bacteria or yeast. This new approach, if proven viable, could revolutionise insulin production.

The team achieved this by inserting a specific human DNA segment coding for proinsulin (a precursor to insulin) into cow embryos. These embryos were then implanted in normal cows, resulting in the birth of a single healthy calf. While attempts to get this cow pregnant naturally were unsuccessful, the researchers were able to induce lactation.

Analysis of the milk revealed the presence of proteins with a similar molecular mass to human proinsulin and insulin. Additionally, evidence suggests the cow's milk may have even converted proinsulin into insulin. While production levels were low, researchers believe this approach has significant potential for scaling up.

As per the authors of the study, the recombinant protein expression in the milk of transgenic cows is an exciting system of production once milk proteases can act on the protein processing, converting recombinant protein to functional protein. On the other hand, some milk proteases could act by degrading the recombinant protein.

This research offers a promising new avenue for ensuring a stable and potentially more affordable supply of insulin for diabetics worldwide.