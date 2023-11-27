'Evil Eye': NASA Captures Galaxy 17 Million Light-Years Away From Earth

M64 is well known among amateur astronomers

The National Aeronautics And Space Administration (NASA) shared a stunning image of an 'Evil eye" galaxy on its Instagram page. The space agency in a lengthy post shared that the "constellation Coma Berenices, known as the "Evil Eye, with sweeping bands of cosmic dust" is 17 million light-years away from Earth.

The breathtaking image was captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope in 2008 and has left the internet awe-struck. NASA states "Messier 64 (M64) has a spectacular dark band of absorbing dust in front of the galaxy's bright nucleus, giving rise to its nicknames of the 'Black Eye' or 'Evil Eye' galaxy.

M64 is well known among amateur astronomers because of its appearance in small telescopes. It was first catalogued in the 18th century by the French astronomer Messier.

