Everyday Batteries Linked To 'Forever Chemicals' Contamination: Study

This pollution problem could worsen without intervention.

Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries-which are widely used in everyday electronics, electric cars, and the storage of renewable energy-may be an increasing source of "forever chemicals" that contaminate land and waterways, according to a recent study.

"Forever chemicals" are the mass-produced, heat-, stain-, and water-resistant products that have been made for decades using thousands of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). In lithium-ion batteries, a particular subclass of PFAS known as bis-perfluoroalkyl sulfonimides, or bis-FASIs, has been employed recently as binders and electrolytes.

Research published in the journal Nature Communications found that bis-FASIs are now present in soil, sediment, water, and snow around manufacturing facilities. The study also detected bis-FASIs in liquids leaching from landfills.

"We've discovered that an understudied type of PFAS, or "forever chemicals," called bis-FASIs, such as those used in lithium-ion battery production, are an emerging issue not only for communities near manufacturing sites but also anywhere these batteries are thrown away," said Lee Ferguson, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Duke University. "In North Carolina specifically, we've found these chemicals seeping from landfills into leachates, which highlights the need for more studies to assess the sources and spreading of these compounds here and across the country."

These findings suggest that lithium-ion batteries could be a significant source of PFAS pollution throughout their lifecycle. As more aspects of our lives become reliant on electric technology, from cars to homes and buildings, this problem may worsen unless addressed.