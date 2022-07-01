Earthshine To Make Moon Glow, To Be Visible In Night Sky This Weekend

Earthshine tends to be brightest between April and June.

The weekend is set to offer another celestial treat to stargazers. According to Space.com, the mesmerising Earthshine will light up a young moon just after the sunset.

In a clear sky, it is going to be a breathtaking sight, as the sunlight reflected by the Earth will make the moon shine brighter. It will also light up Regulus, the brightest star in Leo, which will be visible about five degrees left to the Moon.

What is Earthshine?

According to Earth Observatory of American space agency NASA, the phenomenon occurs when sunlight is reflected off Earth and back toward the Moon.

Sometimes the dark face of the Moon catches Earth's reflected glow and returns that light. The dark face of the Moon has a faint shine, a ghostly version of a full Moon. The phenomenon is called Earthshine, said NASA.

It tends to be brightest between April and June, though it does occur at other times of the year, the agency added.

What is the best time for Earthshine?

Earthshine is easiest to see around the time of a new Moon due to the position of Earth and the Moon in their orbits. Geophysicist Chris Vaughan told Space.com that the enchanting sight is also known as the Ashen Glow and "the old moon in the new moon's arms".

When to watch Earthshine Moon?

The phenomenon will be visible till July 5 but it will be brightest to see over the weekend. It will be visible in the western sky, right after the sunset or just before the sunrise.

While the new Moon (crescent) will appear bright, the rest of its disk will be visible in ash-coloured glow. The areas with les air pollution will be the best spots to view Earthshine Moon. It can also be viewed by unaided eyes but amateur telescope will work best.