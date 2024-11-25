Earth Bids Goodbye To Its 'Mini Moon' After Months-Long Stay

Earth has bid goodbye to its guest -- an asteroid that has been dubbed as a 'mini moon', after a two-month long stay. Starting today (Nov 25), asteroid 2024 PT5, which was first spotted by NASA in August this year, will slowly move away from Earth, overcome by the stronger pull of the Sun's gravity. Even though the mini-moon was only 3.5 million km away from Earth, it was not visible to the naked eye due to its small size and dim brightness. Although the parting is sad for space enthusiasts, the mini moon will pay another visit in January, as per the scientists.

NASA is planning to use a radar antenna to observe the asteroid when it passes as close as 1.8 million kilometres to Earth. The radar, located in the Mojave Desert will provide data about the asteroid's size, shape and composition. After the close but safe flyby, the asteroid will again zoom into the solar system and not return near Earth until 2055.

Part of the Moon?

Since the asteroid was first spotted, various theories have been suggested about its origins. NASA officials speculate it might be a fragment of the Earth's Moon itself from an ancient impact that has by pure chance found its way back.

Asteroid 2024 PT5

Asteroid 2024 PT5 was first observed by NASA's Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) and measures around 33 feet wide. It belongs to the Arjuna asteroid belt, a secondary asteroid belt made of space rocks that follow orbits very similar to that of Earth at an average distance to the Sun of about 150 million kilometres.

Usually, the mini-moon events occur in two ways. In the first scenario, an asteroid completes one or more revolutions around Earth, with the engagement lasting one or more years. In the second scenario, short engagements are observed where an asteroid with a small body, akin to Asteroid 2024 PT5, does not complete one full revolution. These temporary captures can last just days, weeks or even a few months.