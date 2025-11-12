Comet Similar To Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Fast Moving Towards Earth

Astronomers have observed a mysterious comet racing through the solar system towards both Earth and the Sun. It has led to comparisons with the famous interstellar object 3I/ATLAS.

The new comet, which was expected to come closest to Earth on November 11, is showing minor similarities to 3I/ATLAS. Experts, however, denied the claim, stating that it most likely originated within our solar system rather than coming from interstellar space, according to USA Today.

3I/ATLAS is an object that came from outside our solar system, and scientists believe it is a comet. However, it has also become the subject of conspiracy theories, with some people falsely claiming it was an alien spaceship.

Astronomers reported observations of the new comet to the Minor Planet Center (MPC) between November 2 and 5. The MPC is the official organisation that tracks and records new asteroids, comets, and other small objects in the solar system.

Officially named C/2025 V1 (Borisov), the new comet was first spotted by Gennadiy Borisov, an amateur astronomer from Crimea. The research stated that the comet would come closest to Earth on November 11 and reach its closest point to the Sun on November 16.

Despite coming close to Earth, it was still predicted to be about 64 million miles (103 million kilometers), roughly 270 times farther than the Moon.

Borisov is renowned for discovering comets from outside our solar system, including the 2019 Comet Borisov, following the first interstellar object, Oumuamua, found in 2017.

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, who has been studying 3I/ATLAS, called the new comet "nearly interstellar" in a Medium post. He stated that the comet's path was highly inclined, at approximately 113 degrees, compared to the ecliptic plane.

He also mentioned that it is different from typical comets, as its path is almost perpendicular to the orbit of 3I/ATLAS and does not show the usual visible tail.

The comet C/2025 V1 is too faint to be seen with the naked eye, so you won't be able to spot it without a telescope or strong binoculars.

Right now, the comet is located in the constellation Virgo, and the best time to see it is before sunrise, according to The Sky Live.