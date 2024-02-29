Boiling Water Reduces Microplastics In Drinking Water By 80%: Study

The researchers looked at the impacts of boiling on three compounds.

A new study suggests a simple way to reduce your exposure to microplastics in tap water: boil it. Researchers found that boiling water for just five minutes can remove up to 80% of these tiny plastic particles.

Microplastics, ranging from one-thousandth of a millimeter to five millimeters in size, are raising concerns about potential health risks. This study, led by Dr Eddy Zeng of Jinan University in China, measured microplastic levels in tap water samples. They found an average of 1 milligram per liter.

The researchers then boiled the samples for five minutes and remeasured the microplastic content. The results were promising, showing a reduction of more than 80%, according to the study.

While the health effects of microplastics are still being studied, this research offers a readily available and effective way to potentially minimize exposure.

"We estimated that intakes of NMPs through boiled water consumption were two to five times less than those through tap water on a daily basis," says Dr Zeng. "This simple but effective boiling-water strategy can 'decontaminate' NMPs from household tap water and has the potential for harmlessly alleviating human exposure to NMPs through water consumption."

According to The Hill, researchers looked at the impacts of boiling on three compounds that have been found in water: polystyrene, polyethylene, and polypropylene.

Because these compounds don't fully break down, they ultimately fragment into nanoplastics the approximate size of a virus, making them the ideal size to wreak havoc with the machinery of human cells, and to cross through key protective filters like the intestinal lining and blood brain barrier.

It's important to note that boiling is most effective in hard water, which contains minerals that can trap the microplastics during the boiling process. While further research is needed, this simple step could be a valuable addition to your water purification routine.