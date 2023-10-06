Brightest Satellite In The Night Sky: BlueWalker 3 Raises Concerns Among Astronomers

The BlueWalker 3 can turn a mobile phone into a satellite phone.

The giant, next-generation communications satellite BlueWalker 3 is now one of the brightest objects in the night sky, but this is becoming a cause of light pollution. According to a recent study, the test satellite BlueWalker 3, which was launched on September 10, 2022, shines as brightly as the most luminous stars within the 89 constellations of Canis Minor and Eridanus. This remarkable brightness poses a significant challenge for astronomers who rely on ground-based telescopes to observe the celestial night sky, as highlighted in the published findings in the journal Nature.

The BlueWalker 3 satellite essentially has the capability to transform a regular mobile phone into a satellite phone, but it comes with a notable downside: light pollution is a significant byproduct.

According to The Verge, "rapidly growing mega-constellations of internet satellites are already mucking up researchers' observations of worlds beyond Earth. BlueWalker 3 is the brightest satellite in low Earth orbit yet, and astronomers fear it's just the tip of the iceberg."

"Let's nip it in the bud now before it becomes an issue. If it does become an issue, then it's going to completely change the night sky," says Jeremy Tregloan-Reed, one of the authors of the new Nature paper and an astronomer and assistant professor at the Universidad de Atacama in Chile.

Satellites can reflect the sun's light down to Earth, which can disturb optical astronomers by covering important astronomical objects or overwhelming their delicate equipment.

According to the news portal, there is a possibility that companies may adjust their designs to emit less light. Additionally, it's conceivable that in the future, regulatory authorities might mandate an evaluation of a satellite's impact on the nighttime sky as a mandatory step in the authorization process prior to launch.