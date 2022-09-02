Blue Light From Smartphones, Computer Screens May Accelerate Ageing Process: Study

The researchers will carry further work to study the effects of blue light directly on human cells.

Too much screen use has been linked to obesity and neurological problems. Researchers have also warned about the bad effects it has on our eyes. Watching television for hours and scrolling your phone for a long duration can lead to blurry vision, dry eyes and in some cases, even cataract. About the neurological problems, using phone right before bedtime can also lead to sleeping disorders. But now, a new study has revealed another side effect of excessive exposure to blue light emitted by the gadgets: Accelerated ageing.

The study has been carried out by researchers at Oregon State University.

"Excessive exposure to blue light from everyday devices, such as TVs, laptops, and phones, may have detrimental effects on a wide range of cells in our body, from skin and fat cells, to sensory neurons," Jadwiga Giebultowicz, a professor at Oregon State University and senior author of the study, said about the research.

"We are the first to show that the levels of specific metabolites - chemicals that are essential for cells to function correctly - are altered in fruit flies exposed to blue light," Giebultowicz said.

Their study on fruit flies shows that the insect, when exposed to light, "turn on" stress protective genes, and that those kept in constant darkness lived longer.

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Aging, suggests that avoidance of excessive blue light exposure may be a good anti-ageing strategy.

It shows that prolonged exposure to blue light caused significant differences in the levels of metabolites measured by the researchers in the cells of fly heads.

"Another troubling discovery was that molecules responsible for communication between neurons, such as glutamate, are at the lower level after blue light exposure," Professor Giebultowicz said.

The changes recorded by the researchers suggest that the cells are operating at suboptimal level, and this may cause their premature death, and further, explain their previous findings that blue light accelerates ageing.

