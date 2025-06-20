Casino Lighting May Be Secretly Pushing You To Gamble More, Reveals Study

A new study by researchers from Flinders University and Monash University in Australia suggests that casino lighting may play a surprising role in encouraging risky gambling behaviour. The research found that blue-enriched lighting, commonly used in casino decor and LED screens, may influence brain responses, making individuals less sensitive to financial losses.

The study published in Nature's Scientific Reports journal examined participants' economic decisions using a series of casino scenarios under blue-enriched and blue-depleted light to assess the impact of light wavelengths on risk preferences.

"We found that light with more blue wavelengths in it, which is frequently emitted by LED screens and casino lighting, could subtly influence how people perceive losses and gains," says lead author, Dr Alicia Lander from FHMRI Sleep Health.

"This raises questions about the role of lighting in environments like casinos or online gambling platforms."

According to the news release by Flinders University, the study investigated whether circadian photoreception affects risk-taking behaviour during gambling by manipulating the 'melanopic' brightness of light, which targets the body's internal clock, while keeping visual brightness constant.

The results showed that participants exposed to blue-enriched light became less sensitive to losses, making them more likely to choose risky financial options over safer alternatives.

"Typically, people have a strong tendency to avoid losses, often outweighing potential gains in their decision-making," says Dr Lander.

"However, under blue-enriched light, which stimulates non-visual circadian photoreceptors, they demonstrated a reduced sensitivity to financial losses that may influence gambling tendencies, potentially encouraging riskier behaviours.

"Under conditions where the lighting emitted less blue, people tended to feel a $100 loss much more strongly than a $100 gain - the loss just feels worse.

"But under bright, blue-heavy light such as that seen in casino machines, the $100 loss didn't appear to feel as bad, so people were more willing to take the risk."

The study suggests that blue light alters neural processing in brain regions tied to reward and decision-making, such as the amygdala and habenula, possibly dampening negative emotions associated with losses.

"Interestingly, we found that women displayed greater loss aversion than men, showing more reluctance to take risks under both light conditions," says Dr Lander.

"This aligns with previous research indicating that women often experience stronger emotional responses to financial uncertainty, while men may have a greater tolerance for risk."