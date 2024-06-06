Bird Flu Kills 1 In Mexico: All About The H5N2 Strain

In Mexico, a man died recently from H5N2, which is a type of bird flu. This strain has never been seen in human beings before. It remains unclear how the man might have contracted the virus; however it was found in poultry in Mexico.

There is a scare among scientists that changes in the virus could make it more transmissible to humans. Though, there is currently minimal threat of avian influenza outbreak in Mexico's population at large.

The dead man had various health issues and there are no signs that this infection spread from him to others. Despite separate incursions of this flu into neighbouring regions, officials cannot establish their connection.

This H5N2 strain contrasts with another bird flu variety-H5N1 which infected people in America recently.

Among them are viruses like H5N2 that affect animals and sometimes pass into humans. It is essential for one to keep watch on such viruses because they can become different and potentially more dangerous to people.

What is Avian Influenza A (H5N2)?

According to the World Health Organization, Animal influenza viruses normally circulate in animals but can also infect humans. Infections in humans have primarily been acquired through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated environments. Depending on the original host, influenza A viruses can be classified as avian influenza, swine influenza, or other types of animal influenza viruses.

Avian influenza virus infections in humans may cause mild to severe upper respiratory tract infections and can be fatal. Conjunctivitis, gastrointestinal symptoms, encephalitis and encephalopathy have also been reported.

Laboratory tests are required to diagnose human infection with influenza. WHO periodically updates technical guidance protocols for the detection of zoonotic influenza using molecular methods, e.g. RT-PCR. Evidence suggests that some antiviral drugs, notably neuraminidase inhibitors (oseltamivir, zanamivir), can reduce the duration of viral replication and improve survival prospects for some cases.