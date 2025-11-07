Are We Living In A Simulation? Here's What Scientists Have Said

For years, people have wondered if our universe is real or just a simulation like something out of The Matrix. Now, scientists claim the answer is finally clear. According to Scientists, the universe is not a simulation. An team of researchers has used logic and physics to prove that reality itself cannot be simulated, no matter how advanced the technology or powerful the computer, reported Newsweek.

Professor Mir Faizal, a physicist from the University of British Columbia, said that this question was once thought to be beyond the reach of science. However, their recent study showed that it can indeed be understood and tested scientifically.

The researchers findings are based on an advanced theory called quantum gravity, which attempts to combine gravity and quantum mechanics, the science that explains how matter and energy function at the microscopic level. According to this theory, space and time are not fundamental units of reality, but rather arise from a deep mathematical structure based entirely on pure information.

Faizal and his team concluded that even in this information-based field, it is impossible to fully understand reality through computations alone.

In their study, they identified what they called "Godelian truths", truths that cannot be defined by any algorithm or fixed rules.

Faizal explained that every simulation operates according to fixed rules, but the fundamental nature of reality is based on an understanding that cannot be algorithmic. Because of this, it is impossible to consider the universe a simulation.

According to the researchers, their findings will have a profound impact on the understanding of modern physics.

Theoretical physicist Lawrence M. Krauss explained that the laws of physics cannot be confined to the boundaries of space and time, because the laws themselves create those boundaries.

He said that scientists have long hoped that calculations based on physical laws could explain the entire universe, but this study shows that this is not possible.