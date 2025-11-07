Queen's University Belfast Announces New Scholarships At India Campus

Queen's University Belfast has announced 20 Academic Excellence Scholarships for high-performing students enrolling at its India campus located in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). The initiative aims to support meritorious learners pursuing higher education at the university's first international branch campus in India.

According to the university, the scholarships are designed to recognise students with strong academic records while promoting access to world-class education at the GIFT City campus. The declaration comes shortly after the institution rolled out the 20 Women in STEM Awards.

The scholarship launch coincided with a three-day institutional visit by senior representatives of Queen's University to Delhi and Ahmedabad, during which the delegation held meetings with officials from government ministries, leading educational institutions, and industry partners.

The team, led by Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost Richard Miles, discussed advancing cooperation in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, digital health, and advanced manufacturing.

Speaking during the visit, Professor Miles said, "At Queen's University, scholarships are central to our commitment to supporting talented students and ensuring that financial barriers never stand in the way of potential. They reflect our belief that education has the power to transform lives and communities. By investing in our students, we nurture future leaders, innovators and problem-solvers who will go on to make a meaningful impact in society. India is a country full of talent, brilliance and innovation, and we are the University that can harness all of this to help deliver a highly skilled and successful workforce, which will contribute significantly to the Indian economy."

Professor M Satish Kumar, Dean of GIFT City, noted that graduates from the campus will be equipped to drive innovation and leadership.

He said ,"Queen's graduates at GIFT City will be equipped to lead, innovate and shape the future, creating a global hub of excellence where India and the UK co-create solutions for the challenges of tomorrow. These scholarships will help enable that and support those students to reach their potential."

For more details about scholarships, students can check the official website, qub.ac.uk/india.