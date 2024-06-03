Study Abroad: UK University Offers Scholarships Worth 7,500 Pounds To Indian Students

Queen's University Belfast, a public research university located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, has introduced the India Academic Excellence Award 2024 scholarship for Indian students starting their full-time undergraduate studies at Queen's University Belfast in September 2024. There are a total of 15 scholarships available.

Application Process

Interested and eligible students can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline for submitting application forms is June 7, 3pm.

Eligibility Criteria