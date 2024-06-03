Advertisement
Study Abroad: UK University Offers Scholarships Worth 7,500 Pounds To Indian Students

Study In UK: Interested and eligible students can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline for submitting application forms is June 7, 3pm.

Read Time: 2 mins
Study Abroad: UK University Offers Scholarships Worth 7,500 Pounds To Indian Students
Study In UK: The grant offers a reduction of 7,500 pounds in tuition fees for the first year.

Queen's University Belfast, a public research university located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, has introduced the India Academic Excellence Award 2024 scholarship for Indian students starting their full-time undergraduate studies at Queen's University Belfast in September 2024. There are a total of 15 scholarships available.

Application Process

Interested and eligible students can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline for submitting application forms is June 7, 3pm.

Eligibility Criteria

  • Students applying for this scholarship must have graduated from an Indian school and be residents of India.
  • They must have secured an overall 85% or above score in their 12th-grade (CBSE or equivalent) examinations.
  • The grant offers a reduction of 7,500 pounds (Rs 7.92 lakh) in tuition fees for the first year of study.
  • The scholarship is granted exclusively for the first year and subtracted from the total tuition fees at enrollment.
  • Applicants must be self-financed and recognised as international fee-paying students, paying the full international tuition rate.
  • Additionally, qualified candidates need to provide an essay of up to 750 words detailing their reasons for choosing to study at Queen's University Belfast and how the programme will assist them in achieving their career goals
Comments

Study In UK, UK Study Scholarships, India Academic Excellence Award 2024 Scholarship
