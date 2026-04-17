Archaeologists Find Hundreds Of Roman-Era Artifacts In Switzerland's Lake Neuchatel

A major underwater discovery in Switzerland has revealed new details about life and trade during the Roman era, after archaeologists uncovered a large collection of ancient objects from a lake.

The discovery was made in Lake Neuchatel, where researchers recovered hundreds of artifacts dating back nearly 2,000 years. The items include pottery, weapons, tools, and parts of a horse-drawn vehicle. This collection offers one of the clearest examples of how goods were transported and used along Rome's northern frontier, especially in inland water regions north of the Alps.

The site was first identified in late 2024 during aerial and underwater surveys of the lake. Researchers used drones and sonar mapping to detect unusual formations on the lake bed, which suggested the presence of preserved archaeological material beneath the surface.

Although the ship carrying the cargo has not yet been found, the objects themselves remained well preserved underwater.

Following the site confirmation, the Octopus Foundation, in collaboration with the Cantonal Archaeology Department of Neuchatel, secured the area and began the excavation process. Recovery dives began in March 2025, conducted in several controlled phases.

A total of approximately 1,200 objects were recovered. Many of these were extremely fragile and had absorbed moisture from prolonged underwater stays, requiring special preservation immediately upon resurfacing.

The variety of objects suggests that this consignment was likely a trade consignment destined for Roman troops stationed in the region. Archaeologists found ceramic vessels made in the Swiss Highlands, such as plates, bowls, and cups, as well as amphorae used to transport olive oil from Spain. These discoveries indicate that the local population was well connected to Mediterranean trade networks.

The consignment also included weapons and tools. Three swords were found, one of which was still intact in its leather sheath, and a metal spade was also recovered.

The most significant finds included parts of a horse-drawn carriage or chariot, including wheels. This suggests that the consignment was planned to be transported by land after reaching its destination.

Other items, such as a Roman-era fibula brooch and a wooden plank soaked in water, helped scientists estimate its age. Analysis suggests the material dates back to the early 1st century AD, between 16 and 45 AD.

According to experts, the consignment was likely headed to the Roman military base of Vindonissa, located on the banks of the Aare River. The 13th Legion was stationed there and played a key role in the security and surveillance of the northern border.

It is believed that the ship sailed from the southern shore of Lake Neuchatel, where the ancient port of Eburodunum was located, now known as Yverdon-le-Bains. Amphorae found in Spain indicate that long-distance trade routes across the Alps were used to supply the Roman army.