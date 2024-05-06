All About Boeing Starliner Ahead Of First Crewed Mission Test Tomorrow

The CST-100 met all of its major objectives in 2022 (File)

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams will fly into space tomorrow on a brand-new spacecraft - the Boeing Starliner. The spacecraft will take off for the International Space Station (ISS) from Canaveral in Florida with Ms Williams and astronaut Butch Wilmore.

Here is all you need to know about the Boeing Starliner:

The Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is one of two systems aiming to take NASA astronauts to space, with SpaceX's Crew Dragon being the other.

It is about to make its first voyage with astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

Boeing Starliner Missions

As per its official page, the CST-100 Starliner has completed two uncrewed flights so far.

During its inaugural mission in 2019, the unmanned test flight of the capsule failed to achieve the intended trajectory, resulting in its return without reaching the International Space Station.

Then in 2021, with the rocket on the launch pad for a new flight, blocked valves forced another postponement.

The CST-100 met all of its major objectives in 2022. But issues since then have delayed the crewed test flight, necessary for the capsule to get certified for NASA's use on regular International Space Station missions.

Some facts about Boeing Starliner

1. The Starliner, a reusable spacecraft, has a pusher abort system. This allows the crew to safely escape throughout the launch and the ascent phases of the mission.

2. In addition to being software-driven, the Starliner has wireless internet that will help with “crew communication, entertainment and docking with the International Space Station”

3. The spacecraft can fly and course-correct on its own. It operates like advanced self-driving cars, with features similar to sophisticated cruise control and hands-free driving, allowing astronauts to simply enjoy the ride without intervention. It also allows astronauts to choose their level of control.

Boeing Starliner Crew

During its first crewed test flight, the test craft will carry Navy aviators Commander Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Pilot Sunita “Suni” Williams to the ISS. The two will fly on Starliner's 10-day Crew Flight Test mission, or CFT.

Why Is Mission's Success Important?

As per the official site, “This critical step for the program is meant to demonstrate Starliner's launch-to-landing capabilities. The test flight will prove the team's readiness to achieve NASA certification and fly long-duration missions for the agency.”

In addition, if all goes as planned, at least three astronauts in 2025 will venture to the ISS for the operational six-month Starliner-1 flight.

What Sunita Williams Say About Her Mission

Talking about her third space expedition, the retired US Navy Captain said, “When I reach the International Space Station, it will be like going back home.”

In a conversation with NDTV, she also revealed that she will carry a statue of Lord Ganesh with her on the commercial crew flight as "Ganesh is her good luck charm".

Ms Williams added that she was more spiritual than religious and was happy to have Lord Ganesh with her in outer space.