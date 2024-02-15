''Alien-Looking Planet'': NASA Video Captures Stunning View Of Sahara Desert From Space

This footage has been recorded by NASA's Johnson Space Center.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station regularly capture stunning images of our planet, leaving space lovers mesmerized. Recently, stunning footage recorded by the Johnson Space Center of NASA revealed what the Sahara Desert looks like from space.

In the video, the Sahara desert resembles the surface of Mars or Mercury, with large and small white patches visible on the light brown surface. Wonder of Science, which shared the video on X, described it as an ''alien-looking planet'' because of its unusual appearance.

''This alien-looking planet is the Earth seen from space as sandstorms and cumulonimbus clouds cover the Sahara Desert,'' the caption reads.

This alien-looking planet is actually the Earth seen from space as sandstorms and cumulonimbus clouds cover the Sahara Desert.



📸: NASA Johnson pic.twitter.com/9iVYjHjWCR — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) February 12, 2024

Internet users were mesmerised to see the stunning view and posted a variety of responses.

One user wrote, ''Who needs aliens when we have sandstorms and awesome clouds?''

Another simply said, ''Wow.'' A third commented, ''I find this view of the desert from space to be quite remarkable, offering a unique perspective on our planet's diverse landscapes.''

A fourth wrote, ''I don't understand what the hell they think of Mars, our planet is the best planet.''

The Sahara Desert is the largest hot desert in the world, located in Northern Africa, and is home to some of the largest dunes in the world. The desert encompasses most of North Africa, spanning the countries of Morocco, Algeria, Chad, Egypt, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Western Sahara, Sudan and Tunisia.

The majority of the Sahara is made up of barren, rocky plateaus, as well as salt flats, dunes, mountains, and dry valleys. It is the hottest desert in the world, with one of the harshest climates. The average annual temperature is 30°C, while the hottest temperature ever recorded was 58°C.