Sahara Desert Witnesses First Floods in 50 Years, Stunning Images Surface

In a rare and dramatic turn of events, parts of the Sahara Desert witnessed severe flooding after two days of torrential rainfall in southeastern Morocco, exceeding the region's yearly averages. Officials from Morocco's meteorology agency reported that the village of Tagounite, located 450km south of the capital, Rabat, recorded over 100mm of rain in just 24 hours in September.

Satellite images captured by NASA revealed that Lake Iriqui, a dry lake bed between Zagora and Tata for half a century, was refilled by the deluge.

"It's been 30 to 50 years since we've had this much rain in such a short space of time," Houssine Youabeb, an official of Morocco's meteorology agency, told the Associated Press.

Image: AP

Palm trees are reflected in a lake caused by heavy rainfall in the desert town of Merzouga.



Meteorologists referred to the phenomenon as an extratropical storm, and experts believe it could have long-term implications for the region's climate. As air retains more moisture, it can trigger increased evaporation and more storms, Youabeb explained.

The flooding in Morocco claimed 18 lives last month and extended to regions still recovering from an earthquake the previous year, according to The Guardian. Dammed reservoirs in the southeast reportedly refilled at unprecedented rates in September.

The Sahara Desert, spanning over 9 million square kilometres across North, Central, and West Africa, faces increasing threats from extreme weather due to global warming. Scientists warn that future storms of this magnitude could become more frequent in the region.

Celeste Saulo, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, said, "As a result of rising temperatures, the hydrological cycle has accelerated. It has also become more erratic and unpredictable, and we are facing growing problems of either too much or too little water. A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, which is conducive to heavy rainfall. More rapid evaporation and drying of soils worsen drought conditions."