78 Million Years Ago, An Asteroid Hit Earth, Then Life Started In Its Crater

In a groundbreaking study with far-reaching scientific implications, researchers have confirmed that microbial life not only survived a massive asteroid impact 78 million years ago, but it actually began to thrive in the aftermath.

A team from Linnaeus University in Sweden has successfully dated the emergence of microbial life within the Lappajarvi impact crater in western Finland. The crater, formed by a colossal meteorite strike, became the site of a unique post-impact ecosystem where microbial communities flourished inside the hydrothermal system created by the collision.

Published in Nature Communications, the study is the first to offer precise dating for life developing inside an impact crater, showing that life can adapt and even emerge in extreme post-catastrophic environments.

Scientists say the discovery sheds new light on how life might evolve on other planets, including Mars, where similar impact sites exist. The research also strengthens the theory that asteroid impacts, while destructive, can create the very conditions needed for new life to form.

"This is the first time we can directly link microbial activity to a meteorite impact using geochronological methods. It shows that such craters can serve as habitats for life, long in the aftermath of the impact," says Henrik Drake, a professor at Linnaeus University, Sweden, and senior author of the study.

Using cutting-edge isotopic biosignature analysis and radioisotopic dating, the team traced microbial sulfate reduction-a process that requires life-to mineral formations in fractures and cavities. These signatures emerged at temperatures around 47 degree celcius, ideal for microbial ecosystems.

"What is most exciting is that we do not only see signs of life, but we can pinpoint exactly when it happened. This gives us a timeline for how life finds a way after a catastrophic event," says Jacob Gustafsson, Ph.D. student at Linnaeus University and first author of the study.