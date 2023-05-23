380 New Species Discovered In This Remote Part Of The World, Say Researchers

These discoveries were made by an international team of scientists

Researchers have found nearly 400 species in Asia's Greater Mekong region. However, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has warned that these species may soon be extinct due to loss of habitat caused by human activity.

The newly found species include animal vertebrates such as a colour-changing lizard, a thick-thumbed bat, a poisonous snake named after a Chinese mythological goddess, an orchid that looks like a muppet and a tree frog with skin that resembles thick moss.

These discoveries were made by an international team of scientists and researchers working across five countries in the vast biodiverse region during a two-year period from 2021-2022, reported CNN.

"These remarkable species may be new to science but they have survived and evolved in the Greater Mekong region for millions of years, reminding us humans that they were there a very long time before our species moved into this region," said K. Yoganand, WWF's Greater Mekong regional wildlife lead.

He added, "We have an obligation to do everything to stop their extinction and protect their habitats and help their recovery."

According to a WWF report, the scientists discovered 290 plants, 19 fish species, 24 amphibians, 46 reptiles and one mammal.

Truong Q. Nguyen from the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, who wrote the foreword to the WWF findings said that the rich biodiversity of the Greater Mekong region faces tremendous pressures from economic development and human population growth, which drive deforestation, pollution and over-exploitation of natural resources.

Mark Wright, WWF-UK's director of science said that while the new report reminds us of the "extraordinary diversity and inventiveness of nature," it also serves as a "timely reminder of the extreme jeopardy that so many of these species and habitats face, and what we risk losing if urgent and committed action is not taken."