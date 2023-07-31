WWF Uses Twitter Bird Logo To Highlight Significance Of Wildlife Conservation

The text on the graphic, reads, "Protect our animal species before its too late."

Last week, Twitter replaced its iconic bird logo with the letter 'X', marking the latest major shift since Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform. Twitter, founded in 2006 and whose name is a play on the sound of birds chattering, has used avian branding since its early days.

Needless to say, Elon Musk's Twitter logo rebranding has become the talk of the town, and the subject of viral jokes and memes. Now, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), has used the rebranding of Twitter to talk about wildlife conservation.

The German chapter of the WWF created an impactful graphic that shows the evolution of the blue bird logos over the years. The post drives home the point that some animals are heading for extinction if we don't protect them.

Notably, McCann Germany, an advertising agency, collaborated with WWF to create the graphic and shared it on LinkedIn. When translated into English, the caption of the graphic reads, ''The whole world mourns the loss of the Twitter bird. Around 1 million real animal species are threatened with extinction. Today we are in the midst of the greatest extinction of species since the end of the dinosaur era. A quarter of mammal species, one in eight bird species, more than 30 percent of sharks and rays, and 40 percent of amphibian species are threatened. Help us save the animals. An initiative of WWF Germany & us!''

The text on the graphic, reads, “Protect our animal species before it's too late.”

See the picture here:

British writer Julia Hobsbawm posted this graphic on X and wrote, “Good work from a German ad agency which reads “protect the wildlife before it's too late”.

Reacting to the graphic, one user said, ''You could interpret the meaning a lot of ways. It could be covertly about free speech or it could actually be about protecting wildlife for all I know.''

Another commented, ''Join the wildlife rescue mission before these precious creatures go 'tweet-tweet' into extinction!''

A third said, ''I'd completely forgotten the bird logo was different in Twitter's early years, which in itself is a tribute to the timeless perfection of the final version. On top of everything else wrong with Elon Musk, he's a sheer cultural vandal.''

A fourth wrote, ''Another endangered species, now extinct.''

