''Bright As Hell'': Intrusive, Glowing Lights Atop 'X' Office Angers Neighbours

After rebranding Twitter to X, Elon Musk installed a huge and brightly lit ‘X' logo at the company headquarters building in San Francisco. However, the move has drawn a lot of flak from the people residing in the area, who complained about the intrusive lights. Several neighbours have complained about the sign because of its extreme brightness.

Many on Twitter shared videos of the giant 'X' glowing, strobing lights, vehemently criticising it. One neighbour shared a video of the bright light and wrote, ''Imagine no more. This is my life now.'' Another said he would be “LIVID” over the bright logo, imagining it ''right across from your bedroom''.

A third reacted to the video saying, ''I'm just astounded at the flagrant lack of consideration for anyone ever.'' Yet another added, ''Jesus Christ, that light hurts just seeing it on my phone. I pity anyone having to deal with it nightly.''

Watch the video here:

Imagine no more. This is my life now. https://t.co/k5QfAm8yuGpic.twitter.com/e7ECCM2NUD — Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) July 29, 2023

Another person said, ''X logo light at the old Twitter headquarters is bright as hell.''

X logo light at the old Twitter headquarters is bright as hell pic.twitter.com/77BdJUiOQS — Richard B. Long (@intell911) July 31, 2023

Patricia Wallinga, who lives opposite the headquarters, told CBS News it was “a danger” and “a clown show”. ''I thought it was lightning, and I was very confused. I went to my window, I looked around, I didn't see anything. I thought it was maybe a police siren,'' she said.

Meanwhile, the city of San Francisco has also launched an investigation into the giant logo. As per city officials, if a company is planning to change a sign or replace a logo they need to first take permission ''for design and safety reasons.''

A spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection said, "Any replacement letters or symbols would require a permit to ensure consistency with the historic nature of the building and to make sure additions are safely attached to the sign."