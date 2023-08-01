'X' Sign Removed From Twitter Headquarters After Neighbours Complain

The city sent X a notice of violation warning that it needed proper permits for the sign.

A brightly flashing 'X' sign was removed from the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter after it was installed, Wall Street Journal reported. The sign was removed after residents complained and the city issued a violation notice for lack of a permit.

The city building department logged 24 complaints after a weekend of the big X, which on Friday was erected on the roof of the company's downtown San Francisco headquarters, on Market Street, to the chagrin of neighbours who complained about intrusive lights, Reuters reported.

The move followed a post from Mr Musk, the enigmatic billionaire who acquired the company in October for $44 billion, announcing the newly named firm would remain in San Francisco despite what he termed the city's recent "doom spiral, with one company after another left or leaving."

"Beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend," Mr Musk wrote.

But the big X didn't stay long.

Local residents had complained about the brilliant flashing lights emitting from the sign at night. Some also complained about safety, suggesting the sign -- which had loomed over the building's edge -- did not appear securely anchored to the roof, AFP reported.

San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection and City Planning received 24 complaints about the sign, including concerns about its "structural safety and illumination," agency communications director Patrick Hannan told the news agency.

"This morning, building inspectors observed the structure being dismantled," Hannan said.

X said the removal was voluntary.

Locals over the weekend recorded video of the giant X glowing, pulsing and strobing, with some criticizing its intrusive lights.

X user @itsmefrenchy123 said they would be "LIVID" over the bright logo, imagining it "right across from your bedroom."

"I'm just astounded at the flagrant lack of consideration for anyone ever," wrote X user @DollyMarlowe.

Over the weekend a Department of Building Inspection inspector wrote in a report that company representatives denied roof access, twice, to city officials seeking to inspect the logo.

The inspector noted one representative said the sign was temporary.



