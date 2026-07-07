2,000-Year-Old Gold Ring With Ancient Indian Brahmi Script Found In Thailand

Two ancient gold rings, believed to be around 2,000 years old, have been discovered during an excavation at a newly identified archaeological site in western Thailand. The discoveries were made alongside human bones and are giving experts new clues about the people who once lived there, reported NYPost.

The rings were found with human bones during an ongoing dig at the Don Yai Thong archaeological site in Phetchaburi province last week, the Thai government's Fine Arts Department said in a statement.

One ring, found on Thursday, was engraved with characters believed to be the Brahmi script, an ancient Indian writing system.

The Fine Arts Department said an initial assessment by experts identified the script reading as "pusarakhitasa," meaning "the one protected by Pushya," which is said to be one of the most auspicious zodiac signs in Indian astronomy.

The other ring found with the same skeletal remains is a plain gold ring without any pattern.

The Fine Arts Department said experts believe the rings' owner may have been a merchant belonging to the Vaishyas, an ancient Indian caste.

The Don Yai Thong archaeological site, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of the capital Bangkok, was discovered early this year after residents found pieces of ancient bronze drums in a rice field, leading to further excavation.

The site was dated to a late prehistoric era in Thailand, a period of human settlement also known as the Iron Age, established to be around 1,500 to 2,500 years ago.

Since February, archaeologists have discovered eight human skeletons, bronze and gold jewelry, pottery, and other artifacts indicating a ceremonial burial of wealthy people or members of the society's upper classes.

The Fine Arts Department said the excavation is expected to be complete in another month, with plans to showcase the archaeological finds to the public.