Video: Tanker Swallowed By Road That Caved Within Seconds In Pune

A road caved in Pune, nearly swallowing a truck

A water tanker of the Pune municipal body disappeared inside a large hole that suddenly appeared on a road within a matter of seconds.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the road caving in from the rear of the tanker as it passed the affected area. The truck's rear wheels sink in first.

No one was injured, the authorities have said.

The driver of the Pune Municipal Corporation truck managed to come out as the truck did not submerge fully into the massive hole, filled with muddy water.

Fire department officials reached the site. The municipal officers are investigating the incident, and what may have caused the cave in.

Residents have expressed concern over safety, and demanded immediate repairs to prevent such incidents.