Video: Denied Food, Drunk Driver Rams Truck Into Hotel In Pune

The driver also rammed his truck into a car that was parked outside the hotel.

A drunk driver left a trail of wreckage at a hotel in Pune after he was allegedly denied food on Friday night.

In a video recorded by a few men standing near Hotel Gokul in Hingangaon, he can be seen repeatedly ramming his truck into the hotel building. He also hit a car that was parked outside the hotel.

According to reports, the driver was traveling from Solapur to Pune and stopped at Hotel Gokul. He then went inside and asked for food.

However, when the hotel owner refused to give him food, the enraged driver sat in his truck and started damaging the hotel building.

Some men were also seen throwing stones at the truck to stop the driver. He eventually stopped when the wheels of the truck ceased to move.

Police have arrested him and further investigation is underway.