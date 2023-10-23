Stickers Of Israeli Flags Found On Pune Roads, Case Against 9: Cops

These types of acts can create a situation of law and order problem, said police. (Representational)

Pune police has registered multiple offences after it found flag stickers of Israel pasted in various locations on the streets of Pune on Saturday.

Pune Police booked more than nine people under section 153 of IPC which pertains to provoking with the intent to cause a riot (whether rioting is committed or not). The case was registered in Khadak, Lashkar, Kondhwa and Samarth Police Stations of Pune city.

The police stated that some individuals allegedly pasted Israeli flag stickers on roads in Kondhwa, Bhawani Peth, Nana Path, and the Pune cantonment area with the intention of disrupting social harmony and showing disrespect, all of which occurred late at night on Friday. A case was registered on Saturday.

Smarthan Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II), said, "Four people have been charged for the alleged act in this connection at the Lashkar police station and booked under section 153 of the IPC and the accused were issued notices too. These types of acts can create a situation of law and order problem because, in Pune, both the supporters of Palestine and Israel stay and by this act, there may be a situation of conflict can arise therefore to maintain law and order situation intact, we have taken this action and the situation is completely under control."

Similarly, Sandeep Singh Gill, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I), said, "Some individuals applied Israel flag stickers to the roads in the jurisdiction of Samarth and Khadak police stations. We have registered two offences against five people."

He further said that amidst the international conflict between Hamas and Israel, if someone tries to denigrate one group by this act, this may have repercussions in society.

"Therefore we have acted immediately on this and registered cases against individuals under 153 IPC section and given them notices. Law and order is in place and things are in control," the DCP said.

