15 Dead After Pune Apartment Complex Wall Crashes, Many Cars Stuck

Fifteen people have died in Pune after a portion of the wall of a residential building collapsed early this morning after heavy rain. Among the dead four children and a woman.

Dramatic visuals showed several cars stuck in debris in Pune's Kondhwa area. The wall crashed down into a slum next to the apartment complex, taking down the parked cars as the ground caved in. The small houses were built for labourers working at a construction site nearby, the police said.

Rescue personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the fire department are at the site of the accident, searching for people who may be stuck. The wall collpased at around 1:45 am, an official said.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

Many cars were taken down when the wall of an apartment complex collapsed in Pune.

Pune saw heavy rain on Friday. The city has been seeing heavy rain since Thursday. As of last night, Pune received 73.1 millimetres of rain in 24 hours, the second highest rainfall in June since 2010.

Eight people were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra on Friday.

In Mumbai, three persons were killed and five injured as the city received it first spell of heavy rain this monsoon that marked its most delayed arrival in the city in 45 years.

Early this morning, a wall collapsed on an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai's Chembur. There are no reports of anyone injured.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

