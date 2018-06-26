Pune Techie Was Reprimanded For 'Religious Practice'. Then Sacked

Aman Khan said that he was forced to resign for his "religious practice" on June 12.

A software engineer in Pune has filed a complaint with the labour commissioner's office alleging that he was forced to resign for following "religious practice" inside office.

Aman Khan, a former employee at Exfo Electro Optical Engineering India Private Limited, said that his manager "harassed him" by passing remarks on his "religious practice and attire" and that he was eventually forced to resign on June 12 this year.

The engineer said that the manager "threatened "him for wearing religious attire, even though the company did not have a specific dress code.

"I will continue until you stop," his manager told him, he said.

The incident was later followed up with head office in Canada, following which the manager offered an apology.

On June 12, the manager called him to his cabin and asked him to sign the resignation without any further intimation, news agency ANI said.

When asked for the reason he was informed that his behaviour is not as per the company policy, he said.

The company is yet to officially react to Mr Khan's allegation.

EXFO Electrio-Optical Engineering pvt ltd is a Canada-based multinational company based in Pune, where it has a working force of around 200 employees.