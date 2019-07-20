9 Students Killed As Car Crashes Into Truck On Highway Near Pune

All nine occupants of the car, aged between 19-23 years, were killed in the accident near Pune

Nine students were killed after the car in which they were travelling in crashed into a truck on Pune-Solapur highway near Pune in the early hours this morning, police said.

The accident took place at around 1:30 am near Kadamwak Wasti, around 20 km from Pune city.

"Those killed in the accident were returning from Raigarh and heading to their hometown Yavat, towards Solapur. Their car rammed into an approaching truck," an officer at the Loni Kalbhor police station said.

Pune Accident: The incident happened at around 1:30 am near Kadamwak Wasti

He added that all nine occupants of the car, who were in the age group of 19-23 years, were killed in the accident.

"Their bodies have been sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated," the officer said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.