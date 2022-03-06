Pune Metro Rail:10 Things To Know About The Project

Pune Metro: The total cost of the project is over Rs 11,400 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Pune today to inaugurate a 12-km stretch of the total 32.2-km Pune Metro Rail Project. The inauguration will take place around 11:30 am. At Garware Metro Station, PM Modi will also inaugurate an exhibition. From there, he will take a metro ride to Anandnagar Metro Station.

Here are 10 things about the Pune Metro Rail Project:

1) Pune Metro will commence service for commuters from March 6, 2022, 3 pm onwards.

2) As of now, the trains will be operational along 2 routes — Vanaz to Garware College Metro Station, and PCMC to Phugewadi Metro Station.

Most awaited moment is here!

Announcing the commercial operations of #PuneMetro.



Travel and share your selfies with #FirstRideInMetro.#AaliApliMetro#AzadiKaAmritMahotsavpic.twitter.com/p5RIwKxFF5 — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) March 5, 2022

3) With this, from March 6, 10 stations will be operational for commuters. For the entire route map of the Pune Metro, click here.

4) From March 7, 2022, the trains will run from 8 am to 9 pm, with a 30-minute frequency.

5) As of now, there are only 2 single-journey fares — Rs 10 and Rs 20. A round trip on both routes will cost Rs 30.

How long did you wait for this?#PuneMetro to commence serving commuters from 6th March 2022, 3 PM onwards.



Refer the 'Time Table & Fare Chart'.

Let's experience your dream turn into a reality!



#AaliApliMetro#DreamComingTrue#WeAreReadypic.twitter.com/nw9OOnrbuW — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) March 5, 2022

6) The theme of Phugewadi Metro Station is based on a “leaf”, which has been inspired by an organic form of leaf.

7) Similarly, the Garware College Metro Station's design has been inspired by elements of youth and innovation.

8) Passengers will be allowed to board the trains only if they are fully vaccinated.

9) The total cost of the project is over Rs 11,400 crore.

10) The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for the Pune Metro Rail Project on December 24, 2016.