Infant, Family Rescued From Flood Waters In Pune On Camera

A 10-month-old infant and his family members, who were stranded in a flooded area following heavy rains in Maharashtra's Pune district, were rescued by the fire officials, an official said on Thursday.

A video shows the infant being rescued using a life ring (plastic tube) through gushing water.

Five members of a family, including the child, were stuck outside their house in Parvati area near Mitra Mandal chowk on Wednesday after heavy rains hit the city, fire officer Maruti Devkule said.

"We received a call that a family of five was stranded. On reaching there, we found that the family members were sitting on a water tank outside their house and there was a toddler among them," he said.

Mr Devkule said he waded through the gushing water and rescued the child first.

"After putting the baby in a basket, I kept it on a life ring and swam along with it towards safety," he said.

Later, the child's parents and grand-parents were also rescued, he added.

Pune witnessed intense heavy rainfall on Wednesday, which caused flooding in several low-lying areas and claimed lives of 12 people, officials said.

