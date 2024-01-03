Pune Heist Caught On Camera: Thief Steals Gold Worth Rs 3 Crore

The incident happened on December 31 last year.

Jewellery worth over Rs 3 crore was stolen from a showroom in Pune. The entire episode has been captured on a CCTV camera inside the Jewellery showroom located in Raviwar Peth area.



The incident happened on December 31 last year. According to police, the showroom owner has, in his complaint, stated that around 5 kg gold worth over Rs 3 crore has been stolen.



The owner has also stated that the thief, who broke into the showroom, has stolen Rs 10 lakh cash from the counter.



In the CCTV footage, the thief wearing a white hoodie can be seen opening the locker, where the gold was kept. He then puts the stolen gold in a white backpack that he was carrying with him.



Police said that the thief has cleaned up the entire locker that was filled with gold.



Per the initial police investigation, an employee of the showroom may be involved in the theft as there was no sign of forced entry into the showroom.



Police have registered a case in the regard and started investigation. A team of officers has also been formed to track and arrest the thief.



"The theft took place in the Raviwar Peth area on December 31. There was no forced entry; instead, it seems an unknown person made a duplicate key to access the shop," news agency ANI said quoting Senior Police Inspector Dada Chuddpa said.