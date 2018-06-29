Pune College Building 160-Feet Wide Dome, Bigger Than The Vatican's

The construction work of the dome began in 2016.

A college in Pune is building one of the "world's biggest dome" and the founder says the work will be accomplished in two months.

Maharashtra Academy of Engineering Education and Research's Maharashtra Institute of Technology, popularly known as MAEER'S MIT college will soon house the largest dome.

Dr Vishwanath Karad, Founder of MAEER'S MIT College Pune and the brain behind the dome, said, "With 160 feet diameter and 263 feet height, this would be one of the largest domes in the world. Earlier the largest dome was at Vatican city with 136 feet diameter and 448 feet height."

The dome would be used for a prayer hall which can accommodate about 3,500 people at once.

Along with the prayer hall, the dome will also have "World Peace Library" which will have a wide variety of books for students including few rare books.

This prayer hall will also have statues of 54 eminent personalities including philosophers, scientists, freedom fighters and saints. Statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, Albert Einstein, Gautam Buddha will be part of the dome, the founder said.

will be finished in next one or two months.



"More than 250 workers are working day and night on this. The unique thing of this dome is that it has got no pillar inside the whole construction is done on walls and outside pillars," the founder added.