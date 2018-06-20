One Killed, Another Injured In A Blast At Pune DRDO Lab A contract worker Laxmikant Sonawane, 26, was killed in the explosion, while Yogesh Kirtikar was injured, the police said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police said an investigation by a high-level committe will be conducted. (Representational) Pune: A worker was killed and another injured in a blast while handling explosive material at a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory in Pune's Hinjawadi area, an official said today.



The incident took place at the High Energy Material Research Laboratory (HEMRL), a premier unit of the DRDO, yesterday afternoon.



A contract worker Laxmikant Sonawane, 26, was killed in the explosion, while Yogesh Kirtikar was injured, the police said.



The workers were cutting and dividing an explosive material into samples when it exploded, a senior HEMRL official said.



Both were rushed to a hospital, where Mr Sonawane was declared brought dead, he said, adding that Mr Kirtikar was discharged after treatment.



The official claimed that the laboratory adheres to all the safety guidelines and the workers are highly trained in handling explosive substances.



An investigation will be conducted into the incident by a high-level committee, he said.



For more Pune news,



A worker was killed and another injured in a blast while handling explosive material at a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory in Pune's Hinjawadi area, an official said today.The incident took place at the High Energy Material Research Laboratory (HEMRL), a premier unit of the DRDO, yesterday afternoon.A contract worker Laxmikant Sonawane, 26, was killed in the explosion, while Yogesh Kirtikar was injured, the police said.The workers were cutting and dividing an explosive material into samples when it exploded, a senior HEMRL official said.Both were rushed to a hospital, where Mr Sonawane was declared brought dead, he said, adding that Mr Kirtikar was discharged after treatment.The official claimed that the laboratory adheres to all the safety guidelines and the workers are highly trained in handling explosive substances. An investigation will be conducted into the incident by a high-level committee, he said.For more Pune news, please click here NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter