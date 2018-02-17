Man Allegedly Commits Suicide; Wife, Two Daughters Found Dead The deceased were identified as Nilesh Chaudhary, his wife Nilam, their daughters Shravani and Shreya, Senior Inspector at Uttam Nagar police station Hemant Bhat said.

Share EMAIL PRINT The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. (File Photo) Pune: The body of a 38-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment while his wife and two daughters were found dead on the bed, with the police suspecting that he committed suicide after killing the three due to financial woes.



The family stayed in the Warje area.



The deceased were identified as Nilesh Chaudhary, his wife Nilam (33), their daughters Shravani (9) and Shreya (7), Senior Inspector at Uttam Nagar police station Hemant Bhat said.



Nilesh had a plastic remolding business and was facing financial crisis. A suicide note, purportedly penned by him, was found from the flat, in which it was stated that he was taking the extreme step due to financial difficulties, the police officer said.



"Nilesh was found hanging from the ceiling in the flat last night, while his wife and daughters were found dead on the bed with some forth in the mouth," Senior Inspector Bhat said.



He said, "We suspect that Nilesh Chaudhary, before committing suicide, might have made his wife and daughters consume some poisonous substance and later strangled them."



"His neighbours alerted police after coming to know about the incident," the official said.



The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The exact cause of the death of Nilam and her daughters will be known once the autopsy report comes, Senior Inspector Bhat said.



The body of a 38-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment while his wife and two daughters were found dead on the bed, with the police suspecting that he committed suicide after killing the three due to financial woes.The family stayed in the Warje area.The deceased were identified as Nilesh Chaudhary, his wife Nilam (33), their daughters Shravani (9) and Shreya (7), Senior Inspector at Uttam Nagar police station Hemant Bhat said.Nilesh had a plastic remolding business and was facing financial crisis. A suicide note, purportedly penned by him, was found from the flat, in which it was stated that he was taking the extreme step due to financial difficulties, the police officer said."Nilesh was found hanging from the ceiling in the flat last night, while his wife and daughters were found dead on the bed with some forth in the mouth," Senior Inspector Bhat said.He said, "We suspect that Nilesh Chaudhary, before committing suicide, might have made his wife and daughters consume some poisonous substance and later strangled them." "His neighbours alerted police after coming to know about the incident," the official said.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The exact cause of the death of Nilam and her daughters will be known once the autopsy report comes, Senior Inspector Bhat said.