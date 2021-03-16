Major Fire At Pune's Shivaji Market, 25 Shops Burnt; No Injuries: Report

A major fire broke in an old fruit and vegetable market in Pune early this morning (Representational)

A major fire broke in an old fruit and vegetable market in Pune early this morning, destroying at least 25 shops, fire brigade officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they told news agency Press Trust of India.

The fire broke out around 4 am in the Shivaji Market, a popular establishment in the Cantonment area in Pune in Maharashtra, a fire official said.

At least 25 shops were destroyed in the fire, the official told news agency PTI.

"After receiving a call about the fire, we sent nine water tankers there and the fire was doused in half-an-hour," Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department chief Prashant Ranpise said.

No one was injured, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire wasn't known yet.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)