Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Execution Of Swargate Integrated Transport Hub In Pune This transport hub is being planned to ease out traffic jams and encourage the use of public transport in Pune.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today directed the state metro rail corporation and the state road transport corporation to plan for execution of the Swargate-Integrated Multi-Modal Transport Hub in Pune.



A presentation of the project was made before Mr Fadnavis in Mumbai.



This transport hub is being planned to ease out traffic jams and encourage the use of public transport in Pune.



The chief minister has directed the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to plan for execution of this project, a statement from the chief ministers office said.



The presentation was made by Principal Secretary of Urban Development Department, Nitin Karir, at a meeting held in the state secretariat on the Swargate Integrated Multi-Model Transport Hub.



Vice-Chairman of the transport corporation and MD Ranjit Singh Deol, CMD of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) Tukarm Mundhe, Maha Metro MD Brijesh Dixit, Ramnath Subramanyam, Additional Municipal Commissioner of Pune Shital Teli-Ugale, and Shitesh Agrawal of Sankalp Design were present on the occasion.



The chief minister made certain suggestions regarding the Transport Hub plan and directed Maharashtra Metro and MSRTC to work in tandem to complete the project.



The proposed Metro rail station, ST bus stand and PMPML bus station are located close-by at Swargate in Pune.



The Integrated Multi-Model Transport Hub is being planned here to overcome the traffic jam because of this situation.



In the first phase of this two-phased project, Metro station and PMPML bus station will be developed and ST bus stand will be developed in the second phase.



The transport hub will include facilities like a bus terminal, underground subway, theatre, building for offices and commercial establishments.



