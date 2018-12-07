Madhuri Dixit Will Not Contest Election, Spokesperson Says; Denies Report

A report claimed Madhuri Dixit was shortlisted by the BJP to contest Lok Sabha elections from Pune.

Actress Madhuri Dixit's spokesperson has denied reports that she will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Pune, for the BJP. A report claimed that she was on the party's shortlist to contest from the seat

"This news is false and speculative," the spokesperson told news agency IANS.

A senior state BJP leader had said the actress name has been shortlisted for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

"The party is seriously considering giving candidature to Madhuri Dixit in the 2019 general elections. We think the Pune Lok Sabha constituency will be better for her," he said.

Madhuri Dixit made her debut with 1984 film "Abodh". She made a comeback with "Aaja Nachle". She has enthralled fans with roles in movies like "Tezaab", "Ram Lakhan", "Dil", "Beta", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun". She also starred in "Gulaabi Gang".

