Devotee Offers 151 Kg Modak To Lord Ganesha In Pune

A devotee from Pune offered a 151 kilogram modak or sweet dumpling to Lord Ganesha today during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The special sweet, which is believed to be Lord Ganesha's favourite, was made of dry fruits and maava (condensed milk).

"I ordered the modak eight days ago as we wanted to make the offering which would weigh around 151 kg, a number that is auspicious for us," Bajirao Waykar, the devotee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The owner of the shop, where the sweet offering was made, said that 8-10 workers prepared the special modak.

"Our shop is known for making modak. Last year we had made a similar modak weighing 125 kg," said Yuvraj Gadve, owner of Kaka Halwai.

Ganesh Chaturthi, the 10-day festival that celebrates Lord Ganesha's birth, is being celebrated across India. Lord Ganesha idols were brought home and placed in pandals yesterday, when the festival began. Prayers, community pooja will be held during the 10-day festivities and the idols will be immersed in a river body on September 12.

